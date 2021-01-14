Breiter Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,548 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Breiter Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $4,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 32,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 783.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 81,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after buying an additional 72,131 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTCS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.48. 20,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,315. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $42.46 and a twelve month high of $68.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.208 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

