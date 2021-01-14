BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Trading Up 6.2%

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) shot up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $70.01 and last traded at $69.73. 847,637 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 740,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.68.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BridgeBio Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.70.

The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.05 and a 200 day moving average of $41.71.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cameron Turtle sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $105,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,068 shares in the company, valued at $633,609.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles J. Homcy sold 10,256 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $420,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,214,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,774,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,399 shares of company stock valued at $7,212,059 over the last quarter. 40.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 410.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter worth $138,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

