Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.09

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.09 and last traded at $18.78, with a volume of 73469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgestone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bridgestone from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Bridgestone from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.39.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter. Bridgestone had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 0.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bridgestone Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bridgestone Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRDCY)

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

