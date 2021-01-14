Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stake Lessened by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,057 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 0.9% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $15,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 156,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 22,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $631,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $13,165,000. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 513,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,943,000 after buying an additional 25,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,504.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded up $1.29 on Thursday, reaching $66.02. 12,474,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,684,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -588.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.09 and its 200-day moving average is $74.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

