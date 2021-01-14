British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BTLCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Peel Hunt downgraded British Land to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. British Land currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Get British Land alerts:

Shares of BTLCY opened at $6.20 on Thursday. British Land has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $7.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.28.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.