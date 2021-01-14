Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Holdings Raised by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $11,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 615.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,068,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,095,000 after purchasing an additional 918,680 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 680,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,902,000 after purchasing an additional 332,090 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 645,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 571,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,418,000 after buying an additional 8,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $153.57. 458,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,558. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.90 and a 1-year high of $158.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.06.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.21 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 45.73%.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $3,771,054.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 80,260 shares in the company, valued at $12,209,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 20,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $3,015,414.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,820 shares in the company, valued at $5,944,616.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,715 shares of company stock worth $15,188,880 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BR. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Truist initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.50.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

