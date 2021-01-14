Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC)’s share price shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.33 and last traded at $2.21. 1,621,805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,974,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.58 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 0.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYFC. Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Broadway Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadway Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

About Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

