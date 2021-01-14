Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Shares of Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) fell 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.07 and last traded at $8.07. 542,475 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 888,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.

Several research firms have weighed in on BWEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Broadwind from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

Get Broadwind alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.69 million, a P/E ratio of -134.48 and a beta of 1.72.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $54.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.86 million. Broadwind had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Broadwind, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 13,804 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadwind by 508.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 75,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. 40.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadwind Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Broadwind, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.