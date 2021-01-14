Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Shares of Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) fell 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.07 and last traded at $8.07. 542,475 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 888,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.
Several research firms have weighed in on BWEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Broadwind from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.69 million, a P/E ratio of -134.48 and a beta of 1.72.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 13,804 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadwind by 508.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 75,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. 40.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Broadwind Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWEN)
Broadwind, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.
