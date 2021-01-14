Brokerages Anticipate Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Million

Equities analysts expect Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) to post $1.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $480,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.04 million. Arcadia Biosciences reported sales of $420,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full year sales of $2.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 million to $2.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.94 million, with estimates ranging from $3.80 million to $18.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arcadia Biosciences.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,973.82% and a negative return on equity of 175.11%.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. 4.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcadia Biosciences stock opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.18. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of -0.70.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

