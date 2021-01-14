Brokerages Anticipate Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.39 Million

Equities analysts expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) to report sales of $2.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $3.20 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 102.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $6.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.12 million to $7.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $37.50 million, with estimates ranging from $26.06 million to $53.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.06). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,794.36% and a negative return on equity of 93.73%. The company had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KALA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kala Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.50 on Thursday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.32. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $420.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KALA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $861,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 70,005 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

