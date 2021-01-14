Brokerages Anticipate Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to Post $0.81 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.76. Paycom Software posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $196.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.38 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAYC. TheStreet upgraded Paycom Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $488.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Paycom Software from $316.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.42.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $415.35. 11,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $434.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.03. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $163.42 and a 12 month high of $471.08.

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.04, for a total value of $369,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total transaction of $2,174,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $3,359,810 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 41.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 11,600.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

