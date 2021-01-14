Brokerages Expect Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.77). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hepion Pharmaceuticals.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.18).

HEPA has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Hepion Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

In related news, Director Peter Wijngaard acquired 20,000 shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert T. Foster acquired 25,000 shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 61,500 shares of company stock valued at $104,910. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.13% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEPA stock opened at $2.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $6.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.45.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

