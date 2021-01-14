Wall Street brokerages expect Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to post $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.19. Nuance Communications reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nuance Communications.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $352.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.35 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NUAN. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nuance Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

In other news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $77,185.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,359,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 44,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $1,496,461.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,986,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 329,454 shares of company stock valued at $13,402,173 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUAN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 2,146.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,808,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639,307 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,334,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 655,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,754,000 after purchasing an additional 20,245 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 637,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 629,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

NUAN traded up $1.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,753,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,144. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 502.10, a P/E/G ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.80 and a 200-day moving average of $34.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Nuance Communications has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $50.60.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

