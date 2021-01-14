Brokerages Expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Stock Yards Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $46.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.10 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%.

SYBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYBT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 522.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter worth $212,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter worth $230,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 87,450.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter worth $295,000. Institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYBT traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,294. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.88. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.98 and a 12 month high of $44.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.37%.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

