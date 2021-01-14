Brokerages Expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.55 Million

Analysts expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) to post sales of $55.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $57.00 million. Tilray posted sales of $46.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilray will report full year sales of $209.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $208.03 million to $211.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $297.89 million, with estimates ranging from $253.69 million to $328.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tilray.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 77.77% and a negative net margin of 259.60%. The firm had revenue of $51.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TLRY. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised Tilray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Tilray from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.77.

TLRY stock opened at $15.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.23. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

In other Tilray news, Director Christine St.Clare sold 4,400 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $44,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,658 shares in the company, valued at $187,512.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $2,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,992,300 shares in the company, valued at $74,242,789. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 806,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,278,220. 16.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tilray by 345.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Tilray during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tilray during the second quarter worth about $92,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 18.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilray (TLRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.