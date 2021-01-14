Brokerages Expect Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) will post $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Trustmark posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $182.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.05 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 17.64%.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of TRMK traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.80. 159,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,163. Trustmark has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 90,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 319,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 29,207 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

