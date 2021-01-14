Brokers Issue Forecasts for Chiasma, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chiasma in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.49) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.48). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chiasma’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CHMA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Chiasma in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chiasma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.44.

CHMA opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average of $4.49. The company has a market cap of $230.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.59. Chiasma has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $7.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chiasma by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,664,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,759,000 after buying an additional 663,778 shares during the period. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. boosted its stake in Chiasma by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. now owns 1,135,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chiasma by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 733,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 61,895 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Chiasma by 2,393.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 588,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 564,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chiasma by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 413,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 61,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David M. Stack acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $106,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

