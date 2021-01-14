Brokers Issue Forecasts for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.70.

NYSE HTA opened at $28.28 on Thursday. Healthcare Trust of America has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.53 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.36.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

In related news, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 32,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $903,694.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the third quarter valued at $30,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

