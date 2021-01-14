Brokers Offer Predictions for ANGI Homeservices Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANGI)

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Truist Securiti lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report released on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $389.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.71 million. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ANGI. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.54.

Shares of ANGI stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $12.33. 21,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,613,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. ANGI Homeservices has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $17.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,222.22 and a beta of 1.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1,224.5% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 46.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in ANGI Homeservices by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares during the period. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $119,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 318,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,807,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oisin Hanrahan sold 70,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $829,665.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,508,088.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 451,752 shares of company stock valued at $4,822,676 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

