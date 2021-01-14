Brokers Offer Predictions for Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO)’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:DPM)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) (TSE:DPM) – Analysts at Beacon Securities increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) in a report released on Monday, January 11th. Beacon Securities analyst B. Berhe now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.76. Beacon Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) (TSE:DPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The mining company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$210.55 million during the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) in a report on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of TSE:DPM opened at C$9.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a one year low of C$0.01 and a one year high of C$10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

In other news, Director Peter Nixon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.98, for a total value of C$89,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,772.28.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation, which produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

