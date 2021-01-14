Brokers Offer Predictions for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO)’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.71 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.80. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.20 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$843.30 million during the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KL. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$89.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$100.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$88.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

KL stock opened at C$51.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.05 and a 1 year high of C$76.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$52.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$61.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.244 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO)’s payout ratio is 15.35%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

