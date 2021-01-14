Brokers Set Expectations for Aon Plc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:AON)

Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AON in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $9.62 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.63. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AON’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Get AON alerts:

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AON. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

NYSE AON opened at $206.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. AON has a fifty-two week low of $143.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of AON by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in AON by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in AON by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth $1,527,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth $2,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $186.55 per share, with a total value of $1,865,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $987,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 20.07%.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, November 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.