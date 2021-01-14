Brokers Set Expectations for BeiGene, Ltd.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for BeiGene in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the year.

Get BeiGene alerts:

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $91.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.50 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BeiGene from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Maxim Group cut BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on BeiGene from $240.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BeiGene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.04.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE traded up $32.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $343.03. 4,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 0.91. BeiGene has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $322.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $254.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 92.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter worth about $76,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 25.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 21.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the third quarter worth about $195,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BeiGene news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 121,154 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $26,714,457.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,201,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,322,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,554 shares of company stock valued at $50,588,748 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.