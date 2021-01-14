Brokers Set Expectations for PTC Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $9.81 per share for the year.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $82.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.21 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.92% and a negative net margin of 138.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. PTC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.08.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.00. PTC Therapeutics has a one year low of $30.79 and a one year high of $70.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 340.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 86.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 112.4% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, insider Matthew B. Klein sold 3,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $268,056.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 26,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total value of $1,815,801.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,002. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 810,903 shares of company stock worth $49,418,985. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

