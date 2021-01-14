Brokers Set Expectations for Renewable Energy Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Levy now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on REGI. BidaskClub raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Renewable Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $85.21 on Thursday. Renewable Energy Group has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $93.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.85 and its 200 day moving average is $49.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $576.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.41 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGI. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter worth $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 135.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

