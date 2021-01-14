Brompton Split Banc Corp. (SBC.TO) (TSE:SBC) Shares Up 1.9%

Brompton Split Banc Corp. (SBC.TO) (TSE:SBC)’s stock price shot up 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$11.44 and last traded at C$11.41. 12,925 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 23,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.20.

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.42. The stock has a market cap of C$154.23 million and a P/E ratio of -2.90.

Brompton Split Banc Corp. (SBC.TO) Company Profile (TSE:SBC)

Brompton Split Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily engaged in the banking sector. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index.

