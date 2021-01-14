Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK.L) (LON:BRK) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,668.57

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK.L) (LON:BRK)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,668.57 and traded as high as $1,877.20. Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK.L) shares last traded at $1,870.00, with a volume of 8,312 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £296.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,691.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,668.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.69.

In other news, insider Caroline Connellan sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,573 ($20.55), for a total transaction of £39,277.81 ($51,316.71). Also, insider Ben Thorpe bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,664 ($21.74) per share, for a total transaction of £24,960 ($32,610.40).

About Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK.L) (LON:BRK)

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through three segments: UK Investment Management, International, and Financial Planning.

