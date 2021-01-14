Brookstone Capital Management Grows Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 718,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,370,000 after buying an additional 60,829 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 365.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 63,588 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 98,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,037,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.87.

GILD opened at $61.54 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.86 and a 200-day moving average of $64.79.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

