Brookstone Capital Management Has $4.27 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,612 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 117,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,774,000 after buying an additional 7,078 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 57,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 9,596 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $3,168,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 67,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotia Howard Weill lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Chevron from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.24.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $93.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $117.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.07. The stock has a market cap of $174.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

