Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,737 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 27,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 9,619 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,707,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,668,000 after acquiring an additional 649,907 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 856,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,232,000 after acquiring an additional 60,624 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 18,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.96.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $48.42 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $69.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $204.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

