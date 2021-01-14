Brookstone Capital Management Trims Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 62.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,750 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 8,051 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,328,186 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $504,590,000 after acquiring an additional 145,139 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 26.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in NVIDIA by 22.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,974 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 61.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,164 shares of company stock valued at $21,990,509. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $541.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $529.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $498.57. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $589.07. The company has a market cap of $335.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.59, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. New Street Research downgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.84.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

