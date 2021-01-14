Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brother Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brother Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get Brother Industries alerts:

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.59. Brother Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brother Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

OTCMKTS BRTHY opened at $45.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Brother Industries has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $47.79.

About Brother Industries

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions Business, Personal & Home Business, Machinery Business, Network & Contents Business, Domino Business, and Others segments.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Brother Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brother Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.