Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.15% of Bruker worth $12,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Bruker by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Bruker by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in Bruker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bruker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Bruker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $58.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.90, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.29. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $60.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The medical research company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $511.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.19%.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $190,841.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $97,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,874.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,509 shares of company stock valued at $358,526. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

BRKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bruker in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Bruker from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bruker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.39.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

