Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 21st. Analysts expect Bryn Mawr Bank to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.70 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.77%. On average, analysts expect Bryn Mawr Bank to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BMTC opened at $33.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $666.40 million, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.23 and a 200 day moving average of $28.17. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In related news, CFO Michael W. Harrington bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $91,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,951.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Michael Laplante bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bryn Mawr Bank from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

