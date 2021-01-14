BTC Lite (BTCL) Trading 10.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded down 30.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. BTC Lite has a market cap of $125,347.23 and $20.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BTC Lite has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One BTC Lite coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BTC Lite alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00042785 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005452 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.40 or 0.00383028 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00037912 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,567.29 or 0.03965095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00013258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00012583 BTC.

About BTC Lite

BTCL is a coin. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 coins. BTC Lite’s official website is btclite.org . BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Lite is a bitcoin improvement built on Ethereum blockchain that inherited most of the robust features of bitcoin. The BTC Lite transactions get confirmed within 1 to 3 minutes combined with low transaction fees and the average block time is 15s. “

BTC Lite Coin Trading

BTC Lite can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTC Lite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BTC Lite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTC Lite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.