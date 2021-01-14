Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 75.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after acquiring an additional 147,779 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 78,703 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 11,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,139,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,581,000 after acquiring an additional 542,277 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLDR opened at $38.60 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $42.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLDR. Wedbush upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

