Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bureau Veritas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BVRDF opened at $26.96 on Thursday. Bureau Veritas has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $28.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.95.

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products.

