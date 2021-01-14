Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Trading 10.9% Higher

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)’s share price traded up 10.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.74 and last traded at $27.50. 581,615 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 280,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.68.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $18.25 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNR. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 605,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,176,000 after acquiring an additional 133,065 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,026,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $512,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 343.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech develops solutions for precision medicine in oncology and early cancer detection in the People's Republic of China. The company provides companion diagnostics for targeted therapy and immunotherapy, benign/malignant tumor diagnosis, minimal residual disease monitoring, tumor recurrence and progression prediction, and tumor susceptibility tests.

