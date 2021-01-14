Burst Trading Up 9% This Week (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Burst has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Burst coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Burst has a market capitalization of $4.55 million and approximately $9,133.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Burst Coin Profile

Burst (CRYPTO:BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,113,142,366 coins. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Burst can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

