BW LPG (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Trading Up 12.7%

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) was up 12.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.17 and last traded at $8.17. Approximately 299 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.85.

About BW LPG (OTCMKTS:BWLLY)

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs), Large Gas Carriers (LGCs), and Product Services. The company is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies; and product trading and delivery activities.

