BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) shares traded down 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.98 and last traded at $33.45. 582,103 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 584,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.11.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BYD from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.76.

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rechargeable battery and photovoltaic, handset components and assembly, and automobile businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Battery and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; and Automobiles and Related Products.

