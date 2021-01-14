Bytom (BTM) Reaches Market Cap of $87.07 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Bytom has a total market cap of $87.07 million and approximately $14.45 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bytom has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.18 or 0.00390051 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 375.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000034 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000223 BTC.

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,648,651,988 coins and its circulating supply is 1,401,367,057 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bytom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

