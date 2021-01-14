Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSD) Shares Up 0.4%

Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSD)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.13 and last traded at $25.09. 3,897 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 48,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.85.

