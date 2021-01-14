Cabana Target Drawdown 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSA) Trading 0.5% Higher

Cabana Target Drawdown 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSA) shares were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.38 and last traded at $24.38. Approximately 559 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.27.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.15.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.