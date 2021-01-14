CACHE Gold (CGT) Trading 3.9% Lower This Week

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 14th. CACHE Gold has a total market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $390,513.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CACHE Gold token can currently be bought for $59.36 or 0.00154099 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00047470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005545 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.06 or 0.00389565 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00037801 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,588.22 or 0.04123176 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013546 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00013102 BTC.

About CACHE Gold

CACHE Gold (CGT) is a token. It was first traded on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 44,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,099 tokens. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold

CACHE Gold Token Trading

CACHE Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CACHE Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

