Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.75.

CZR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Shares of CZR opened at $76.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.50. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $80.69.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by ($3.77). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Don R. Kornstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $115,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,726.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $3,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,504 shares of company stock valued at $4,344,399. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

