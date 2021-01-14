Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 39.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,858 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 101,173 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of Caesarstone worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Caesarstone by 376.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Caesarstone by 17.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 46.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTE opened at $13.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The company has a market cap of $457.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $123.92 million for the quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on CSTE shares. BidaskClub cut Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Caesarstone in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Caesarstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

