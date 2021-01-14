CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.04.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of CalAmp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CalAmp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMP opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $354.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.70. CalAmp has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $88.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.98 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 30.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CalAmp will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAMP. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 8.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 449,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 33,264 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in CalAmp in the second quarter valued at about $849,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CalAmp by 122.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,190 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 39,152 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CalAmp by 5.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in CalAmp by 23.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 64,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

