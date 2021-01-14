Calculus VCT plc (CLC.L) (LON:CLC) Shares Down 33.3%

Calculus VCT plc (CLC.L) (LON:CLC) fell 33.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 40 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 40 ($0.52). 14,331 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 297% from the average session volume of 3,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60 ($0.78).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 59.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 60.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.89 million and a P/E ratio of -15.38.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Calculus VCT plc (CLC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calculus VCT plc (CLC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.