Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) (TSE:CFW) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) (TSE:CFW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CFW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark lowered Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) from a “market perform” rating to a “tender” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) to C$0.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James upgraded Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$4.00 to C$5.65 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.37.

Shares of CFW traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$4.21. The company had a trading volume of 375,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,728. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$3.40 and a 52-week high of C$62.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 412.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$157.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) (TSE:CFW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.39) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$127.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$144.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post -28.6000011 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

